A Pittsfield manufacturer, Editions Limited of Columbus Avenue, has teamed with a Vermont firm to produce a “Dolly-Gram,” the latest gimmick in Western Union’s arsenal of greetings by telegram.
The Dolly-Gram is just what the name implies, with the greeting you wish to convey imprinted on a miniature doll.
Suppose for example, your Aunt Tilly in Winnetka is having a birthday. Aunt Tilly is on a diet, so you shouldn’t send a Candy-Gram. And she has given up smoking, so a Cigar-Gram is no good.
But you want to say “Happy Birthday” to the old girl and give her something to remember you by in case she’s writing her will. The answer is a Dolly-Gram.
In addition to “Happy Birthday,” there are three other varieties of Dolly-Gram messages — “Please Cheer Up,” “Have a Happy Day,” and “Congratulations.”
Joseph Pelkey, Editions Limited president, teamed with the Vermont Toy Farm of Essex Junction, Vt., to sell Western Union the Dolly-Gram idea.
The Vermont firm manufactured the stuffed dolls. They are covered with velveteen, stand six inches high, and are built in an hour-glass shape.
Editions Limited designed the packaging for the Dolly-Gram and also produced the silk screen display posters which soon will be set up in 1,500 Western Union offices throughout the nation.
The target date for launching the Dolly-Gram is Feb. 16. Western Union has not yet announced the price of the doll-message.
The idea of using a doll to send a greeting first was discussed by Mr. Pelkey and the Vermont Toy Farm two years ago. It bore fruit last year when the Pittsfield manufacturer made the presentation to Western Union officials.
Mr. Pelkey and his designers at Editions Limited have provided a fancy package for the doll. The boxes come in four colors — red, yellow, blue or pink — and have velour striped covers.
The boxes are enclosed in marvellum paperboard sleeves in either red or blue. On top of the box is a handsome silk-screened address ticket ensconced in a gold frame.
Mr. Pelkey is enthusiastic about the whole thing.
“You won’t find a prettier package coming out of Tiffany, Neiman-Marcus or England Brothers,” he declared.
“In fact, the whole idea is so attractive. I’m sorry we didn’t stipulate in our contract with Western Union that each package have printed on it ‘Made in the Berkshires.’”