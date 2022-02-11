Opening of the new Nichols Pharmacy on Wahconah Street this weekend fulfills a lifelong ambition of Harry F. Nichols, who started building a string of family enterprises in the Dower Square neighborhood 42 years ago.
The pharmacy, incorporated with the Nichols variety store at Wahconah Street and Pontoosuc Avenue, rounds out facilities which have become known as Harry's Shopping Center. Over the years a food market and package store also have been developed.
Arthur J. Nichols, one of the seven sons of Harry Nichols active in the family business, is pharmacy manager. He graduated in 1952 from the Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and until recently was a pharmacist in the Army, serving first at Walter Reed Hospital in Washington and then at West Point.
A graduate of St. Joseph's High School, Arthur has two children who are among the 28 youngsters who call Harry Nichols "Gramp."
Ever since he opened for business in 1914 at Harry's Variety Store, Gramp says, he has wanted to include a drug store among his operations. The enterprises, following the variety store, grew to include Harry's Food Market, opened at 276 Wahconah St., and the Nichols Package Store, at 268-270 Wahconah.
Gramp Nichols, a native of Lebanon, Syria, came to the United States in 1897. He worked for a while in a store in Adams operated by his older brother, Lewis, and then went to Glens Falls, N.Y. He was on the road from 1904 to 1910 selling candy, and came to Pittsfield that year to go with the former Interstate Grocery and later with Pittsfield Candy Co.
Although Mr. Nichols still has an active interest in the one-family shopping center, he turned the operation of the business over to his sons in 1945.
In addition to Arthur, they are Francis G., William J., Harry F. Jr., Charles L., Robert J. and Raymond J.
The Nichols business enterprises grew up with Mr. and Mrs. Nichols' family. When Harry started out in Pittsfield, he and Mrs. Nichols, the former Alice Pharmer of Glens Falls, had two daughters. They are now Mrs. Thomas J. Reed Jr. and Mrs. Dominic Demick.
Mr. Nichols takes credit for having the first variety store in Pittsfield.
"They didn't know what a variety store was until I came here," he said.
Looking back to the day he became a United States citizen in 1915, Mr. Nichols said, "This is a great country to give the opportunity for me, an immigrant, to do what I've done."