LENOX — The Berkshire Athenaeum will be the recipient of a vast store of Lincoln photographs, facsimiles of all his letters, and innumerable biographical books, under the terms of a gift announced today by Stefan Lorant, biographer of the Great Emancipator.
One of the four or five leading Lincolniana collections in the country, and the best pictorial record, the collection is valued by Lincoln experts at $100,000, Mr. Lorant said. The only conditions attached by the 50-year-old author were the provisos that the material be housed in a Lincoln room in a new Pittsfield library. The collection will come to the library on the death of Mr. Lorant.
Among the more valuable items are privately bound volumes of the Lincoln photographs, old copies of the Abraham Lincoln Association, the Lincoln Lore, the Abraham Lincoln Quarterly, and the Lincoln Herald. Most of the valuable pieces are now stored in a bank vault.
Already constituting a large collection, it is probable that the Lincoln material will grow over the years. Since he first read a collection of Lincoln speeches in a Nazi concentration camp, Mr. Lorant has been an avid admirer and great student of the 16th President.
Imprisoned for opposition to Hitler tactics, Mr. Lorant was plucked from the editorship of the Munich Illustrated Press in 1933 and thrown into jail. His first book, “I was Hitler’s Prisoner,” published in London, recounted that story.
After his release he went to England where he founded Lilliput and subsequently Picture Post, the “Life” magazine of England. But still in the back of his mind were the speeches which he had read in German while in jail.
Arriving in Lenox in 1941, he decided to do a book on Lincoln. So started a devotion to the tall Kentuckian that has lasted ever since. The book was titled “Lincoln: His Life in Photographs,” but actually it is a group of portraits depicting Lincoln as he looked from 1847 to 1865. The library will get these photos plus many others.