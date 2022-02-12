The late O.B. Joyful, pioneer hippie of the Berkshires and a regionally renowned poet-philosopher until his death in 1961, will be commercially commemorated this year when a restaurant, bearing his name, is constructed on the ground floor of North Street's Elglo Mall.
City Buildings Inspector William A. Mandell yesterday issued a permit for the restaurant, which owners Gaston Robert and Gerald Rufo said they will name for the bearded Berkshire hermit.
O.B. Joyful, whose real name was Albert Franklin Tyler, spent some 60 of his 89 years philosophizing and orating to appreciative Berkshirites. He first made news here when he arrived in 1903 after a New Hampshire to California buggy trip with his new bride.
A lifelong vegetarian, O.B. Joyful reportedly abstained from tea, coffee, sugar, alcohol and tobacco and never touched milk, explaining on occasion that it "savors too much of the bovine." During World War II he had his own victory garden and gave the surplus to the town. His children were said to have been raised on a strict diet of raw fruits and milk.
A never-confirmed rumor had it that O.B. Joyful graduated from Harvard before getting into the philosophy business here. At one time he sold worldly advice and printed 10,000 business cards bearing his name and fee — $1 a question.
One of the high points of his sometimes eccentric career came at an amateur night talk at the old Majestic Theatre that drew a standing-room-only crowd in 1922. A highly principled chauvinist, he extolled the superior virtues of the male sex in a speech titled "The Relative Beauty of Man and Woman."
Twice married, O.B. Joyful was a Lanesboro resident. He was born in Haverhill in 1872.