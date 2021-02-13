Ask any kid in Adams if he has a jack jumper and he will give you a withering look, as if you’d asked if he had a mother.
Every kid in Adams — and that’s almost no exaggeration — has a jack jumper. There are reasons for it, seemingly remote reasons like topography and the coming of the automobile.
A jack jumper is a runner with a seat on it, and when you get good, you can ride it like a bicycle, with the added advantage of being able to go off nice snow jumps with only minor damage to your liver.
A lot of people used to make jack jumpers out of barrel staves — the bearded patriarchs say vinegar barrels provided the best material — and miscellaneous pickings from the woodpile.
But that was B.P. — Before Pritchard.
About 25 years ago, Walter P. Pritchard could look on the future with equanimity. In 1906, he had bought John Williams’ blacksmith shop at the corner of Maple and Depot Streets in Adams. In quick succession, he added to his buildings a near-by woodworking shop and a livery stable. He forthwith proceeded to turn out wagons and sleighs of every conceivable variety. He made wagons for department stores, for dairies, for bakers, and he made sleighs for the same people. He even made a hearse.
And then came the automobile. In a few short years, the wagon-building business was gasping its last. But Walter Pritchard was not one to lie down and be flattened into a pancake by the steam roller of progress. He took inventory. He had a good blacksmith shop, well versed in applying steel runners to sleighs and steel rims to wheels; he had a competent woodworking department and painters and finishers who could put on a polish you could see yourself in. What to do with them?
Enter topography. The only flat part of Adams is a minor section of the main street. All over the town, houses cling to rounded hills that lie side by side like muffins in a tin. It always had been a great town for coasting. Mr. Pritchard harked back to his own youth. He remembered sleds and toboggans, bobsleds and rippers — and jack jumpers. Most of these were big stuff, used by comparatively few people. Sleds were being made by too many people already. But nobody was making jack jumpers, which could be made quickly and cheaply.
So Walter Pritchard started making jack jumpers. Today he thinks he’s made about 100,000, and they’ve gone all over the East and as far west as Omaha. In the old days, he used to send them to Boston and a few other cities in carload lots. But no more. He sold only a few hundred last year and about the same number to date this year.
“Perhaps,” he said, applying the seventh match to his pipe, “the jack jumper has had its day.”