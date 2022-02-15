The anonymous writers who concoct versified love-notes imprinted inside Valentine’s Day cards don’t seem to have changed much over the years, if a collection of turn-of-the-century valentines housed at the Berkshire County Historical Society here is representative.
“Oh sweet apricot,” waxes one grandiloquent sole, “your love I beseech. For in my estimation, you’re almost a peach.”
Intones another: “May peace with fond caressing, may joy with cloudless shine, may Heaven with every blessing attend my Valentine.”
The society, headquartered at 113 East Housatonic St., is currently displaying 40 of the more than 200 valentines it has received from donors since 1973.
“We haven’t really made any great effort to collect them,” says Donald S. Smith, the group’s executive director. “But we had one exhibit of some three years ago, which seemed to indicate to people that we were looking for more.”
Although the verbal designs inside the 60- and 75-year-old cards show disappointing similarity to ones picked up today by last-minute valentines, the visual designs clearly don’t.
Chubby, pink-and-white cherubs flit about dreamy-eyed lovers. Two- and three-dimensional, paper-lace hearts are so intricate in their construction and design that one must peer at them as intently as if searching for the sixth “Nina” in an Al Hirschfield cartoon.
Several valentines are post-card sized. “There was a distinct advantage in using these at the time,” Smith says, “because they could be mailed as post cards — with a penny stamp.”
More than half the collection was given to the society in 1973 by the Misses Isabelle G. and E. Louise Ferry of Elizabeth Street. Others, including a foot-high, fold-out sailing ship, complete with the ubiquitous cherubs and lovers, were donated by Miss Meta H. Isringhaus of Glenwood Avenue.
Although Smith knows who most of his valentines were originally received by, the identities of the senders — in true valentine tradition — generally remains a mystery.
But, because the bulk of the cards date from the early part of this century, Smith assumes he doesn’t have any sent by 18th-century literary giants of the Berkshires.
Which, given the level of skill with words demonstrated by the card-writers, is probably good news. Although one is cheered by the weather forecast, the notion of the following verse turning up in some secret hiding place at Arrowhead is chilling:
“Muse bid the morn awake, sad winter now declines. Each bird doth choose a mate, this day St. Valentine’s.”