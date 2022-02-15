SOUTH EGREMONT — A tiny hospital specializing in the cure of baldness, fractures and eye troubles has been flourishing in a quiet way here for more than four months.
Chief surgeon and hospital manager, Mrs. Barbara Hobson, estimates there are enough dolls in this area suffering from just such maladies to keep her doll hospital busy indefinitely.
Before Christmas the hospital in her small home on the Hillsdale road was jammed with patients. They had come for new arms and legs, restoration of complexions and hair, new eyes, and often new heads or just a new wardrobe.
With two small children of her own, Wendy, 10, and Pamela, 5, Mrs. Hobson had become quite adept at minor doll repairs. Annoyed because there were no doll hospitals in the area, she determined to start one herself.
The equipment was simple: A sewing machine, paint and brushes, long nose pliers and wire cutters, and several long button hooks of her own design. She ordered a small stock of spare limbs, wigs, heads, eyes, and special elastic cord.
The work was not so simple she found, frequently requiring "great brute strength" rather than ingenuity in restringing limbs and forcing new arms and legs into old sockets.
Then there is the problem of modern dolls that drink and wet their pants. Here a knowledge of plumbing would have been handy in connecting and repairing pipes, tubes and joints in the conduit-like interior of the dolls. Although she's had some tough repair jobs, Mrs. Hobson hasn't been stumped yet, she says. She's looking around for some more specialized tools to make the work easier, though.
The most frequent older dolls which enter the hospital from some forgotten trunk in an attic are the German-made dolls with jointed papier-mache arms and legs and bisque heads, that were popular early in this century.
Usually a new wig, or head and restringing of the limbs turns them out as good as new. The older dolls require quite a different cut of clothes, Mrs. Hobson found, after futilely trying to dress them in modern clothes. She now makes their dresses to fit their abundant Venus de Milo curves.
Most common among dolls is a missing arm, Mrs. Hobson finds. This results, she figures, from the dolls being affectionately dragged around by the arm by their child parents. One unusual case she recently treated was a serious problem of eye trouble, requiring a new set of eyes. The patient in question had had a bit too much salt air at the shore last summer, and her eyes became coarse.