GREAT BARRINGTON — Cries of “Slap leather!” “They went thataway” and sundry other Western exhortations may seem out of place to many residents of genteel Berkshire County, but not to the Barrington Players.
The Players, led by Donald Worthington Jr. of this town, are busy transforming quiet old Berkshire into Hollywood’s newest rival. Their big weapon in the fight is “The Vengeance Trail,” an epic of the Old West now being filmed here. The picture will be premiered early this spring.
Though the film is conceded to be an extremely dark horse in any race for critical kudos, it does promise plenty of action. The county probably hasn’t seen so much gunplay since Shay’s Rebellion or so much brawling since the night repeal went into effect.
In one respect, however, “The Vengeance Trail” will differ from the usual horse opera. No horses.
Writer-producer-director Worthington explains: “We were thinking about a couple of scenes with a horse. Then the cold weather hit us and we gave up the idea.”
Outdoor scenes which form the climax of the picture were filmed early last fall, with the lime quarry in Sheffield as the scene of the breathtaking battle between hero Dan Doty and villain Odds, a gambler. George E. Membrino portrays the hero, while actor Worthington proves a master of sneers as the villain.
Since the advent of cold weather, shooting has been confined to indoor scenes. In keeping with other Westerns, indoor action revolves around a bottle of red-eye.
The big indoor fight scene, a brawl which left the company of 20 prostrate with “bruises and contusions,” takes place in the Rattlesnake Bar, otherwise known as the home of Dr. William C. Gulick of South Main Street.
“A smaller skirmish, this time involving only a couple of dance hall girls and a little gunplay, takes place in the Showdown Saloon, located in the Worthington home on West Sheffield Road.
In brief, the plot is set in motion by a crooked poker game in which Odds fleeces Dan Doty. Adding injury to insult, the card sharp wounds Doty in a subsequent gun fight. The honest rancher vows vengeance, hence the title and the rest of the picture.
Love interest is at a minimum. “We wanted Western atmosphere and action and color,” Worthington explained.