For the budding young businessman who has not yet achieved the financial state that can support a secretary, a new service has been introduced in Berkshire County which provides the necessary status symbol at a minimal cost.
Dial-a-Secretary at 1831 East St. provides the services of a personal secretary or stenographer by simply dialing a telephone number.
Mrs. Rita A. DeFino, organizer and manager of the new business, explained that she felt there were many businessmen in Berkshire County who do not need fulltime secretarial help. However, when the need does arise, the businessman is either forced to hunt-and-peck out his own messages or borrow a secretary from a friend. The new organization makes it possible for the executive to dial the number of Mrs. DeFino’s firm, dictate his letter over the telephone and sit back and wait for the finished copy to be brought in to be signed and dispatched.
There are other areas where Dial-a-Secretary can fill a need, Mrs. DeFino stated. She pointed out that often some concerns discover their permanent staffs cannot meet an urgent situation or have been weakened by illness. She is prepared to fill the gap either via telephone or by sending a secretary to help during the crisis.
The principal behind the firm is the same as that of the stenographic pool used by many large businesses. Under the pool arrangements, executives dial an in-plant number and dictate letters to recording devices. These in turn are transcribed by stenographers and prepared for signatures.
Dial-a-Secretary is not yet automated. The letters called in by telephone are taken down directly in shorthand by one of the trained stenographers employed by Mrs. DeFino. Because the idea is new, traffic into the home office can be handled without too much trouble. However, Mrs. DeFino said she is prepared to install recording devices as soon as business warrants. This will permit regular clients to dial a number and dictate letters over the telephone to be recorded at that time and transcribed later.