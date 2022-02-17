LENOX — A history of the 203-year-old Trinity Church has been published and is being distributed to pledge members, the town, Lenox Library and other organizations, according to the Rev. Robert S.S. Whitman, rector.
The history, written by John A. Gable of 39 Kneeland Ave., a parish member, was voted some years ago by the vestry to commemorate the 200th anniversary of the church in 1963. Due to delays, however, the book was not completed until this year.
According to the history, the first service was probably held in Lenox October 1763, by the Rev. Roger Viets of Simsbury, Conn., a member of the Society for the Propagation of the Gospel in Foreign Parts. The society, which was commonly called the Venerable Society, among other names, was chartered by King William III in 1701 as a missionary society of the Church of England and was instrumental in spreading the church in the colonies.
Ministers of the society traveled throughout New England holding services at villages scattered through the wilderness. They used roads little better than Indian trails, braving financial hardships, unfriendly local governments, and the hazards of the wilds and weather. One Anglican priest traveled for two days in a storm to perform a marriage for a fee of 20 cents.
The history mentions local Anglican residents who were active during the Revolution. One of them was Azariah Egleston, who enlisted as a private in the regiment of a Lenox resident, Col. John Patterson. Egleston soon rose to the rank of major. He crossed the Delaware with Washington, served at Valley Forge and was in the battles of Princeton, Trenton and Saratoga. He was a friend of Washington, the Polish patriot Kosciusko and the French patriot Lafayette.
Another member who was active in the Revolution was Linus Parker, scout and sharpshooter, who served at Bennington and Saratoga.
It was not until after the Revolution that Anglicans in Lenox officially organized a parish and joined the diocese of Massachusetts in 1793, 30 years after the first services. The title of the parish was the Protestant Episcopal Society of Lenox and remained so until 1918, when the legal title was changed to the Rector, Wardens and Vestrymen of Trinity Church, Lenox.