An accidental discovery by a Pittsfield man may change existing biographies of Herman Melville and shape future attitudes toward "Moby Dick," his most important work.
Samuel T. Sukel, 210 Holmes Road, has found an 1835 magazine containing an anonymous essay on whaling which he believes Melville wrote. Melville was then 16, and while most biographers have believed he did not go to sea until he was 20, the work is that of an on-the-spot observer, Mr. Sukel points out.
Mr. Sukel, who runs the Toggery Shop, is a book collector and is interested in American history. He has previously brought out some findings on short stories he believes Hawthorne wrote under a pen name.
The copy of the magazine was contained in a bound volume that Mr. Sukel bought in a collection nearly four years ago. While looking for a sketch of Maj. Gen. Henry Dearborn, who was a friend of Melville's uncle, Thomas Melville Jr., a one-time resident of Pittsfield, he spotted the essay.
The name of the magazine is withheld by Mr. Sukel for fear others might use the source before his findings are published. Luther S. Mansfield, associate professor of American History at Williams College, is collaborating with Mr. Sukel in preparing the data for publication.
His first clue to the possible identification of Melville as the author of the essay came from the editor's note. It says that the author was a young man of a good Massachusetts family. Mr. Sukel connects this fact with Melville through the fame of his grandfather, Maj. Thomas Melville, who was the subject of Oliver Wendell Holmes' poem, "The Last Leaf," and was one of the "Indians" in the Boston Tea Party.
In the text of the essay, Mr. Sukel has found passages which closely parallel descriptions in "Moby Dick." These are so similar that he submits them as evidence that both works were the product of the same pen. Passages in both the essay and the novel use the comparison of the fins of a whale to the human fingers. Identical reference is also noted in both to the position of the eyes of a whale which prevent it from seeing directly ahead and only to either side.
As the essay is obviously the work of one very familiar with whaling, Mr. Sukel proposes that the identification of Melville as the author establishes the hypothesis that Melville went to sea at the age of 12 on a whaler. He points out that whaling voyages of the period usually lasted two or three years, so that Melville would have had to go to sea at that age in order to write about whaling at 16. Melville was born in 1819.
This thesis of Mr. Sukel's would change Melville's first sea adventure from 1839 to 1831, and his first voyage from a trip to Liverpool to a whaling journey.