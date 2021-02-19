LANESBORO — The Historical Commission has voted, in connection with the national Bicentennial, to restore the greystone building opposite the post office on Route 7 here and to assist the cemetery trustees in restoration of the Center Cemetery on South Main Street.
The stone building was built in 1827 to house the North Berkshire Registry of Deeds. In 1858, after the registry was moved to Adams, the building and lot were purchased by the Rev. John Ambler, who deeded them to the Baptist Church (now the Federated Church) for use as a vestry.
Several years later it was sold to the town and used for storage until 1871, when the public library was organized and installed there. After the library moved to the new Town Hall in 1916, the little building became the location of the U.S. Post Office for four years. It then stood idle until 1965, when the Water Department rented it, converted it to a garage and now uses it for storage.
The historical commission plans to use the restored building as a museum and meeting place.
The Center Cemetery contains the graves of Jonathan Smith and Henry Wheeler Shaw.
Smith, a Lanesboro resident in the late 1700s, held many offices including that of Selectman and assessor. In 1787 he was a representative to the Massachusetts convention to decide whether this state should favor the proposed federal constitution.
“I am a plain and simple man and get my living by the plow,” he said in opening a talk that is credited with having persuaded the convention to vote in favor of the Constitution Feb. 2, 1788.
New York and Virginia quickly followed Massachusetts’ leadership to make a majority of the states voting for the Constitution. If Massachusetts had voted against it, New York and Virginia would probably also have voted against it and the government of the new nation would have been delayed.
Shaw was Lanesboro’s most famous son for he became known to the world as Josh Billings, writer and lecturer. His humorous writings are not popular today but they earned him a place in American literature. President Abraham Lincoln said that next to William Shakespeare, Josh Billings was the greatest judge of human nature the world has ever known.