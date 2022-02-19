LEE — An old member of the Lee Fire Department's family has returned to the fold after a 30-year hiatus.
A vintage 1881 steamer that was the department's property through World War II has recently been purchased from the Longmeadow Fire Department. Local fire fighters won't say how much they paid for the horse-drawn steamer.
As best the current members of the department can trace the history, the steamer left Lee during the war years for parts unknown. The men of the department didn't know what happened to it until 1971, when members of the Longmeadow department came to Lee to research the steamer's history and to attempt to find some missing hoses and lights.
Then last year, the Longmeadow department decided it didn't want the piece of equipment and asked the Lee department if it wanted to make a deal. Lee jumped at the chance.
The steamer is now at the Central Fire Station and members of the department are fixing it up as a project in the town's bicentennial year. Facing a similar problem as Longmeadow did back in 1971, the firefighters are not sure they can ascertain specifically what equipment originally adorned the steamer. They hope anyone with old pictures or who have memories of the steamer will contact members of the department.
They are also looking for the steamer's original accessories, including a boiler light, other lights, and hose nozzles.
First ordered in 1881 from the old Clapp Jones Co. of Hudson, N.Y., the steamer resided in East Lee with the Forest Engine Co. until 1912 when the Central Fire Station on Main Street was built.
The steamer was an integral part of the department's fire fighting apparatus through at least 1916, when the department purchased its first automotive trucks.
The Forest Engine Co. was the oldest of the five companies that once served the town and was the first to purchase a piece of equipment — an old hand pumper in 1855. The steamer was part of the new breed of equipment that began to replace the hand pumper here in 1879.
The Forest Engine Co. gained initial preeminence among the fire companies because it serviced East Lee, which after the Civil War was a thriving paper and manufacturing center.