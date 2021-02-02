In a small shingled building alongside the runway at the Pittsfield Airport, an operation is going on which ultimately affects the day by day activity of a good many people.
The little building looks pretty much like others its size except for one distinguishing feature. On the roof is a maze of antennae-like gadgets which twist and spin in the wind and light up at night.
Every day from 6 in the morning until 6 at night, the men who work in this building are busy pondering over charts and instruments, deciphering complicated codes and answering the telephone which seems to ring incessantly. This then is one of two official government-operated weather bureaus in the state. The other is located at Boston’s Logan International Airport.
For the men who man the station the job is more than just a way of making a living. Of necessity, they have to be sentimental. Says bureau chief George J. Bulgarelli, “you’d be surprised how many people come to depend on the weather, and it’s heartbreaking to be here day in and day out and realize it is adversely affecting business and personal plans.”
Apparently this is true, for during a normal day the telephone rings on average about 58 times. “Of course,” Mr. Bulgarelli explained, “we get more calls when the weather is bad.” Information about what the elements are going to do is sought whenever a business venture, a vacation or even a horse race is involved. One person called the bureau not so long to find out if the weather would permit the horses to run that day at Saratoga.
But there is a good deal more to the job of predicting the weather than answering the telephone. Formally stated, the job of the weather observer is to report current meteorological conditions to commercial airlines and to the public in general. Giving weather information to the airlines comes first, as the bureau is directly responsible to the Civil Aeronautics Association in Washington. Actually service to the public is secondary.
A day’s work for the chief weatherman and his two assistants, Carlton E. Sprague and Kenneth B. Taylor, begins by creating a weather map drawn from information received in code by the teletype from other stations around the nation. Territory covered by the map extends west to Billings, Mont., and El Paso, Texas, south to Miami, Fla., and north to the eastern Canadian provinces.
During the day as hourly observations are taken, the map becomes more detailed until at 6 PM it gives a complete weather picture. Three forecasts, compiled from the weather map are given daily at 7 AM, noon and 6 PM.