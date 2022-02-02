Woodie the woodchuck didn't see his shadow this morning, praise be.
Thus, by time-honored tradition, we are not to be burdened with six weeks more winter. Get your bikinis and sun lotion ready for the weekend, it's good news tonight.
Today is Groundhog Day. A groundhog is, of course, a woodchuck. Also a North American marmot, in case you're interested. Anyway, if Woodie had seen his shadow, we'd have been in for six weeks more of snow and slush and cold.
It must be admitted, however, that this local woodchuck is not too bright in the head. He probably couldn't see his shadow on the Fourth of July.
Woodie has been living this winter with Clifford Peck of Hinsdale, as a result of getting lost last November. Peck was out riding in his snowmobile, when there was Woodie, going around in circles, his favorite occupation. Woodie was young, about six months old, and apparently had come out of his burrow. He probably thought it was April. Then he couldn't find his hole again.
So Woodie — sometimes known as Chuck — has been living with Peck all winter. Instead of sleeping the winter away like any smart woodchuck — or smart human, for that matter — he just sleeps a couple days and then wakes up for a day or so (this wasn't one of those days) to eat and play with the family dog. There is a considerable body of opinion in the Peck family that Woodie thinks he's a dog.
So if you want to depend on Woodie, go ahead. Myself, I called up weatherman George Bulgarelli, who turned out to be out of town for a few days. Bulgarelli is no fool.