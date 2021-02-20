Stuck in morose contemplation, his forehead resting in his cupped hand, and his eyes sweeping wearily a broad expanse of green baize dotted by innumerable fantastic bits of colored wood, the jig-saw puzzle enthusiast sits quietly, hour on hour, while beneath his assiduous hands a Normandy cathedral or perhaps a gay British hunting scene emerges gradually to full view.
Not until the last speck of scarlet and the last odd-shaped form is fitted into place does he quit his self-imposed task. With a pang of regret, he surveys his handiwork for a moment or two and then destroys his creation with a ruthless gesture. Back into a box go the hundreds of pieces and off to bed goes the enthusiast.
Everybody seems to be doing jig-saw puzzles now — business men after a hard day at the office, housewives after finishing their dishes and school children between snatches at their home work. More than 200,000 puzzles are being turned out daily in New York City, and a single Boston concern manufactures 80,000 a week. The craze bids fair to eclipse mah jong, pogo sticks, backgammon, miniature golf, and other fads which have momentarily seized the imagination of modern America.
Pittsfield is no exception to the “jig-saw jag” which has afflicted the nation. Department stores, book stores, and stationery stores have installed their puzzle counters and are having difficulty in maintaining a supply to meet the demand.
Most successful are the “circulating libraries” which rent puzzles for 10 cents a day. One department store put in a supply of 60 puzzles last Saturday, and by closing time not a single one was left in the store. People work at them over week-ends, two or three at a time, and save money on movie tickets.
At least two local concerns have decided to get on the bandwagon and make some profit while the craze lasts. Two employees of the Berkshire Life Insurance Company, C. Leslie Deming and Northway Abbott, have been making puzzles during their spare time ever since last November and this output supplies one local department store.
They turn out about 30 puzzles of 150 pieces each in a week, as well as eight or ten larger ones of about 600 pieces. They also make special puzzles out of favorite pictures which customers bring to them.
Two girls and a man are employed cutting continuously by the Curtis Craft Studio, whose puzzles are distributed by R. H. Volk store. Their puzzles range in size from 150 to 1200 pieces and include a line of special puzzles for Christmas, Easter, and Valentine’s Day, and smaller ones suitable for greeting cards.