GLENDALE — Watching the natural ice business become part of the past is a painful process for Clyde B. Schneyer of this town. His father and his grandfather before him took as many as 30,000 kegs of ice a year out of Mohawk Lake, but in the march of mechanization, natural ice has met its match.
It won’t be long before Berkshire pond-cutters are no more. The Schneyer family has been in the business for three generations — 80 years — but the high cost of labor is finishing off an occupation long staggered by the refrigerator.
Ice-cutters once considered $3.50 a fine pay for the day, but now the going rate is $10.50. Three years ago, when the Schneyers carried on their last big-scale operation, the labor bills were $1,400. This year Mr. Schneyer is doing his cutting himself by hand, and although he has a sizable business, he finds it more profitable to buy artificial ice in Great Barrington.
The icehouses which used to line Mohawk Lake were torn down three years ago and now the Schneyers keep their natural ice in an electrically refrigerated ice house. Washing the sawdust off is too much work.
“A few people still ask for natural ice, because it’s colder,” Mr. Schneyer comments in explaining why he still harvests some ice by hand. Most of his business is for commercial establishments.
He claims that natural ice, because it freezes more slowly than the commercial variety, registers about five degrees colder than store-bought ice.
While quite a little natural ice is still cut in upper Vermont, Maine and Canada, the southern frontier of the ice-cutters has been slowly pushing northward since the turn of the century.
Seventy years ago, ice manufacturing plants were a novelty and even in Virginia, many communities had their ice needs met by near-by ice farmers.
But as the number of ice manufacturing plants climbed to its present U.S. total of 7,000, and in later years, as home mechanical refrigeration became widespread, the ice harvested more and more was used not far from the scene of the cutting.
Charles H. Schneyer, father of the present owner of the Glendale business, recalls the day when 38 teams were lined up along Mohawk Lake waiting for ice. A crew of 20 men worked for the Schneyers in those days, and at ice time there was great excitement, especially when a horse plunged into the drink.
In most cases, oddly enough, it was a simple matter to get the horse out of the lake. A rope was attached around the neck of the swimming animal and then tightened up. Because the animal was being momentarily choked, it swelled up a little and its legs came up to the surface. This process left the horse lying on its side in the water, and it was then no strain to haul it onto the ice.