Through the ermine-covered hemlocks and down the steep pitches of Greylock’s foothills this morning, came the refrain, “Stormy Weather,” sung by a chorus of male voices with organ accompaniment. Beach Hill echoed the refrain, tossing it back up the mountain slopes. “Stormy Weather,” rolled the echo, and New Ashford natives peered out of doors wide-eyed, wondering if all was well at the cemetery. Never before had they heard anything like it.
There was a lusty note of triumph in the refrain suggestive of the Day of Judgment. The music continued. With a fine staccato, the voices swung into the lilting, “We Won’t Get Home Until Morning,” “Hail, Hail, the Gang’s All Here,” and other popular and semi-popular numbers. It was then the natives realized that these were no supernatural sounds from the Pearly Gates. Ernest Meacham, John Collins, Howard Frye and Charles Stevens, foremen at Camp Greylock, could be heard as they plodded up the old wood trail. The CCC boys had conquered the drifts and completed an emergency exit from their wooded fastness on the mountain.
A telephone call to George O’Hearn, superintendent of the camp, brought a complete story. Their exit from camp blocked by a 20-foot drift on Rockwell Road, CCC boys determined to clear the original road from New Ashford. This road had been restored to a great extent before the ground was covered with snow, several bridges were replaced. When the tractor-plow broke down, a wooden plow was built and this too broke. Last night volunteers were called. Fifty-one men responded. Working all night with pick, shovel and ax, they emerged at Judge Clarence Smith’s place in New Ashford at 4 o’clock. They had fought their way through three and a half miles of snow-blocked trail.
Plodding back to camp, the tired but happy crew discovered a cabin, its door ajar. They entered. Inside was an old organ, its bellows in perfect condition. It was a temptation not to be put aside. The timbers of the cabin fairly shook with song.
After letting off steam this way, the boys continued toward camp, where they were greeted by the savory odors from the kitchen. Mess Sergeant Zigmund Bosky is a lover of music. He was determined to show his appreciation with an early morning lunch.