The great days when Broadway's best played to crowded Pittsfield houses at the old Academy of Music and the Colonial are legend, but Berkshire still carries on the tradition of the troupers.
Even the more remote villages of the country have a chance to see live actors on a real stage instead of cinematographic shadows when "The Impersonators," the group of young amateur actors, take over the town hall or the parish house.
The Impersonators, Berkshire's only itinerant dramatic organization, grew out of a group at the Y.M.C.A. who a few years ago put on the "Y" shows. When several of them moved from the "Y" to take an apartment, the group continued as an independent organization with women members. Charter members were Clifford Farrar, to whom his associates give credit for the survival of the group as "The Impersonators"; Richard Happel, Theodore Giddings, Donald Hosmer, Miss Ethel Moshimer, who later became Mrs. Hosmer; Miss Doris Fowler, Harold Townsend, and Miss Mary Foley, now Mrs. John Koenig of Columbus, Ohio, and Mr. Koenig.
Towns the Impersonators have played in the three years of their existence include Great Barrington, Housatonic, Lanesboro, Hinsdale, South Shaftsbury, Vt., and Hillsdale, N.Y., as well as this city.
The group produces about two plays a year and draws an average audience of 200 to a performance. Impersonator productions have included "The First Year" by Frank Craven, "The Turn in the Road" by H. A. Williams, William Ellis Jones' "The Pajama Girl," Howard Reed's melodrama, "The Drums of Death," and currently, "One in a Million," another Jones opus, which will be presented next Thursday evening at the Y.M.C.A. under the auspices of the Y's Men's Club.
The most notorious of the Impersonators offerings was "The Pajama Girl." Originally the play was scheduled to be given under the sponsorship of the Y.M.C.A. Last minute objections anent the play's appropriateness as an offering for a youthful audience — the title, it seems, raised grave doubts in certain quarters, and there were said to be such expletives as "Damn!" and "Oh, ginger!" in the script — caused the sponsor to drop the play. The Impersonators, nothing daunted, rallied their forces and presented "The Pajama Girl" independently. The good publicity it had received as a result of the aspirations cast upon it drew a crowd to the evening performance, and some of its severest critics, who seem to have attended, anyway, took back their unkind words.