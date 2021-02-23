Frank (Motorcyclist Since 1916) Duzlak’s new wife from Poland joined him here this week, after hacking her way through almost seven months of red tape.
Mr. Duzlak flew to Poland last summer to meet her and they were married in Warsaw on July 27. Then he returned here and since then there has been a voluminous exchange of documents that are required to get from one side of the Iron Curtain to the other.
Mrs. Duzlak is the former Mrs. Maria Ruminska, a widow of 23 years. Her husband was killed in World War II. She has a grown son and three grandchildren. Mr. Duzlak has three married sons and several grandchildren.
They met through the personal columns of a Polish language newspaper, Ameryka Echo, published in Chicago. Mr. Duzlak’s first wife had died in January of 1960. About a year ago he put a matrimonial ad in the paper. He got 62 answers, from all over the country. Most correspondents enclosed pictures, and often ferns and crushed roses.
On his motorcycle, he visited some of the applicants, in the Bronx, Connecticut and upstate New York. He was most intrigued, however, with a reply from Warsaw.
Mrs. Duzlak’s brother’s wife, Mrs. Victoria Gora of Bayside, L.I., had seen the ad and sent it to her. When Mrs. Duzlak landed at Idlewild Airport last Saturday, Mrs. Gora met her and took her to Bayside. They came up to Pittsfield by bus early this week.
Mrs. Gora herself had successfully used Ameryka Echo’s columns to get a husband. A widow, originally from Poland, she had seen an ad placed by Mrs. Duzlak’s brother. She went to Poland, married him and brought him back.
She says Mrs. Duzlak, in Warsaw, asked her “Oh, can you find me a man in America?” And she adds, “So I found Mr. Duzlak.”
Mrs. Duzlak worked for the state-owned railroad system in Poland for 40 years, retiring four years ago as a dispatcher. Because of the widespread destruction of housing in the war, for the last several years she has had to live in a barracks. She speaks Polish, Czech, German, French and a little Russian. But she doesn’t ride motorcycles in any language, a bit of a blow to Mr. Duzlak, the most enthusiastic motorcyclist on two wheels.
She is very pleased with her new country. She likes the “culture,” the housing and the freedom.
“You can’t buy freedom,” adds Mrs. Gora. “You can’t buy it for money.”