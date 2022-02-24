In this age of the “what’s there in it for me?” philosophy, it is refreshing indeed to note the painstaking, tireless efforts of a man who gives freely of his time and effort in a humanitarian cause.
Such a man is Joseph E. Mercure, who holds a responsible position with the General Electric Company in the daytime and spends most of his evenings traveling throughout Berkshire County doing invaluable work in first aid instruction for the American Red Cross.
First aid chairman of the Berkshire County Chapter of the Red Cross is more than a mere title for him, and in less than two years in that position he has done notable service in making this section first-aid conscious.
Living proof that the American Red Cross is serious about this business of first aid are the six highway stations which are maintained throughout Berkshire County. There is one at each of the State Police barracks in Pittsfield and Lee. Others are located in Dalton, Hinsdale, Glendale, and Williamstown. Those interested in this humanitarian cause are hopeful that in the not too distant future many others will be established.
Large signs acquainting the general public with the fact that these stations exist convey a visual warning to the careless and negligent motorist. The Red Cross erects two signs at each station, one directly beside the highway, the other over the entrance of the building where the first aid equipment is available for use. Two persons holding authorized first aid certificates must be registered at each station, and one must be there at all times when the station is open.
The responsibility of establishment, equipment and maintenance of these first aid depots rests with the local Red Cross chapter. It must provide the following articles: A 24-unit first aid kit and a half-ring splint for leg fractures. A telephone and a directory giving the names of medical doctors who may be called and listing the location of hospitals and ambulances also must be kept in all stations. There is no charge for any service rendered by these first aid stations.
Back in June 1938, when Mr. Mercure assumed the position, for which there is no remuneration, there were only five authorized first aid instructors in Berkshire County. That small group increased last year to 17, this year thus far to 35, a remarkable growth.
During the entire year 1938, only 171 people received first aid training in Berkshire County. Last year, 746 took the course offered by Mr. Mercure and his corps of assistants. This year the goal has been set at 1,500, and judging from the interest shown in the establishment of classes in far distant points throughout the county, it will be surpassed with plenty to spare.