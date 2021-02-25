The liquor situation in Pittsfield took another twist today with the confession of a bootlegger that the still uncovered last week in Curtin Hall by federal raiders, was used to supply the scores of workers imported to Becket by the Boston & Albany railroad for reconstruction work in the area devastated by the November flood.
According to the bootlegger’s story, trucks loaded with the illicit cargo would steal as quietly as possible from the gigantic distiller on Peck’s Road and proceed to stricken Becket under cover of darkness. Whether the cargo was distributed from the trucks to the workmen individually, could not be learned, nor is it known whether anyone in Becket acted as distributor, but at any rate the bootlegger questioned asserted that the business done was a lucrative one.
The raid last week came when the workers in Becket had been greatly reduced in numbers by the railroad so that the peak of the business was not affected. It is said, however, that when the demand from Becket decreased, the bootleg ring back at the still stretched out its tentacles to other neighborhoods in this city and bordering states.
Considerable interest is rampant over the announcement of Police Chief John L. Sullivan regarding the re-organization of the liquor law enforcement squad and his determination to dry up the city so that it will be more arid than the Sahara. The two squads start to function tomorrow with Lieut. Jedediah N. Shepardson and Sergt. Richard N. Rock in charge. A number of proprietors of shady establishments about the city are expected to take to cover like the proverbial groundhog so that instead of six weeks more of winter, there will be an eternity of drought for the sippers if the police department has its way in the matter. Those who indulge and gain great solace from the cup have made known their intentions of frequenting Albany and its environs in the future where they can “better be jocund with the fruitful grape, than sadden after none or bitter fruit.”