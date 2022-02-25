Alphonse Pelletier has a new French horn, and it's just what the doctor didn't order.
But he's going to play it just the same. And nobody can blame him, for as he admits himself it's a beauty, all-sterling silver and gold plating and with a full rich tone even Gabriel would have to work hard to beat.
The horn means a lot more to Mr. Pelletier than just a handsome gift, for he had a lot to do with its making. It is a King horn and came to him from the H. N. White Company in Cleveland, with whom he has cooperated for many years in improving and developing the instrument. So every four or five years, they send him a new one.
It is not surprising that the popular founder and director of the Stanley Club Junior Orchestra is asked to help design French horns. For 20 years before coming to Pittsfield he played the instrument in such famous orchestras as the Detroit and Cleveland Symphonies. He later did a great deal of broadcasting.
Mr. Pelletier has not played a French horn in the two years since he was seriously ill, but this morning he proved both the authenticity of his plans to resume playing and the reasons why he should resume.
For the veteran musician doesn't seem to have forgotten a thing, at least so far as could be noticed by the visiting reporter, who is no authority on French horns. Probably Mr. Pelletier thought he was terrible. At any rate, with a happy glint in his eye, Mr. Pelletier tootled a few bars of Titl's "Serenade for a French Horn, Flute and Piano," without the flute and the piano.
First he tootled it using the keys, then he tootled it without using the keys. The latter method, consisting of shoving his fist in the bell, is the one used in the days when French horns had no keys. It is also the second-cousin of waving a derby hat over the loud end of a cornet.
Mr. Pelletier is naturally pleased as punch over the new horn, but he's not going to bring it along when he conducts the Stanley Club Junior Symphony in its benefit concert for the Shriners' Hospital for Crippled Children at the Palace Theatre Sunday afternoon. He'll stick to a baton that day.