The moving of Berkshire Metal Craft from 3 Harris Street to new and enlarged quarters at 460 East Street marks a successful revival of one of Berkshire County’s oldest industries, wrought iron furnishings.
William T. Sununu, of 59 Harris Street, the concern’s owner, has found that the growing demand for the furniture that he designs and produces has placed the output of his shop in almost every state of the union.
The story of Berkshire County’s only wrought-iron furniture business goes back to the first days of World War II, when Mr. Sununu, training in welding at Pittsfield Vocational School and General Electric, was working for Uncle Sam as a War Department civilian welder. Into his shop one day rushed a Navy commander with an important tactical problem: His wife’s social life was being seriously handicapped by the lack of a fourth chair for bridge.
Mr. Sununu, who possesses a natural designer’s ability, turned out an iron chair with his welding equipment that took the commander’s fancy. For Mr. Sununu this incident opened a wide new field for his welder.
On his return to Pittsfield in 1946, Mr. Sununu learned from a relative in a large New York distributing firm that a good demand existed for wrought iron furniture. The company placed an order with him for a shipment of folding tables for Jordan Marsh Company in Boston, and promised more.
It took Mr. Sununu the better part of the year to find a location for his shop and to assemble tools and welding equipment. In November, after making all his own dies and jigs, he turned out his first product, a folding table.
Since then business has been steady. Two New York firms now distribute his products throughout the entire country. In Pittsfield, Stevens Inc. retails his handiwork. Mr. Sununu has been handling a growing retail business in railings himself.
From time to time, Mr. Sununu helps some builder, decorator, or home owner solve a special problem. Recently a worried home owner visited him. A steep stairway, treacherously located between his bedroom and bath, made night traveling very hazardous. His nocturnal peregrinations are now safeguarded by a handsome Sununu iron gate across the stairway which swings neatly out of the way during the day.
Mr. Sununu looks forward to the day when he will have his own main street shop and retail outlet. At that time he hopes to have considerably widened the variety of his products to include more types of furniture and decorative pieces.