Gilbert Middleton, 61-year-old dean of Berkshire County golf professionals, has no complaints about his new place on the staff at the Country Club of Pittsfield.
In fact, he's "very happy" with the big change that occurred early this year when he relinquished his heavy pro duties to a younger man, 34-year-old Art Stuhler of Bennington, Vt.
In his new job as superintendent of grounds, Gil, who also holds the title of pro emeritus, says he won't work over 40 hours a week, will play more golf, and will, at last, be able to devote to "many other matters" the time his old job demanded.
"I'll be 62 in April, and I've earned a rest." Truer words couldn't be uttered, for after 38 years of service to Pittsfield golf and golfers, Gil Middleton deserves a little leisure.
"My wife Margaret (the former Margaret L. Easton of Edinburgh, Scotland) is tickled pink. I'll be home on time for dinner from now on," says Gil, grinning.
For a man to whom golf has been a way of life, such a change might seem difficult. But that eventuality has been considered. The club has given Gil a "lifetime contract." He'll be around for a long time, not teaching, maybe, but out on the course, and in the locker room, playing and talking the game he loves so well.
The Middleton career has been dotted with highlights. However — and this might be the true role of the professional — Gil's biggest kicks have been "the many fine associations I've made." He's always been more interested in others than himself, and through golf "I've met hundreds of interesting people."
A splendid teacher and excellent golfer, Gil has also had his share of excitement on the course. He has scored four holes-in-one so far, holed out for a remarkable double eagle, and established a one-time course record here at the Country Club.
The aces all were made here — two on the present 4th hole, one on the old 4th, and another on the old 15th. The double eagle deuce came in 1934 on the par five 17th at the Fort Myers (Fla.) Country Club, where he was winter pro at the time.
"I hit that shot with an iron," said Gil, thinking back, "and the ball split the cup as it went in on the fly."
His Country Club course record was also made in 1934. Gil sailed around in 69 strokes, a figure which since has been lowered by two. He was playing fine golf about that time, and there was one season when he was never above 76.