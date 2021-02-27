LEE — Plans are being made here to keep in South Lee the last original covered bridge in the Berkshires. The bridge must be moved from its present location spanning the Housatonic to make way for a new steel bridge.
Frank J. Prinz, manager of Oak N’ Spruce, has announced that he is bidding on the covered bridge, offered for sale by the Selectmen. Mr. Prinz says he hopes to move the bridge, with the aid of other Berkshire interests, to the Powder Mill Brook in South Lee.
This is located across the street from Oak N’ Spruce, not far from the present bridge location.
Mr. Prinz declines to say how much he is bidding for the bridge, but estimates that the cost of moving it will be from $3,000 to $5,000.
He says some of this would be contributed by Oak N’ Spruce, some could be raised by public subscription and some by various Berkshire agencies, though none have yet promised any money.
However, John F. Downing, executive director of the Berkshire Hills Conference, told The Eagle yesterday that the Conference is interested in saving the bridge and would help in efforts to do so.
Besides Mr. Prinz, two others have indicated an interest in buying the bridge. According to William P. Aldrich, chairman of the Lee Selectmen, Dr. Lawrence A. Churchill, M.D., of Townsend, has submitted a bid of $1. Also, an anonymous person in Norwich, Conn., called Mr. Aldrich recently and told him he was going to drive up and look at the bridge and might submit a bid.
The Selectmen have decided that the best interests of the town will be the deciding factor in who gets the bridge. A high bid for someone planning to use the bridge for lumber will be rejected in favor of a lower bid from someone prepared to save the structure, a landmark in South Lee more than 100 years. Any money from the sale will go into a special town account.
The bridge was built in 1849 without nails. Uprights and cross-planks were joined by wooden pins two inches in diameter. These pins are still in the bridge, though it has been strengthened in recent years with steel bolts and braces. The 126-foot span still hangs across the river without a middle abutment.
In the days before automobile headlights, the bridge acquired quite a reputation as a place to park.
“It is told confidential like,” a 1928 edition of The Eagle reports, “that many a maid and her swain met within the covers of the bridge as the sun lowered in the west. The old structure could tell many tales if it could but talk.”