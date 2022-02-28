GREAT BARRINGTON — The completion of 15 years in business here finds Earl B. Raifstanger, manager of the Mahaiwe theatre, in the same position that he occupied on March 1, 1916, although he has completed the cycle. He has been manager, lessee and manager, sole owner and manager, and a year ago returned to the role of an employee as manager for the International Theatre corporation of Boston. His success has been most unusual.
Beginning here in the employ of his father, the late Louis C. Raifstanger on March 1, 1916, the son managed the house. From the start, the theatre did a good business. In 1924, the senior Mr. Raifstanger died whereupon his son became lessee and manager. On Sept. 10, 1926, Mr. Raifstanger bought that portion of the Mahaiwe block in which the theatre is located and the conduct of the house continued under that arrangement until it was sold to the Interstate corporation on May 1 of last year. At the time of the sale the price was quoted as $150,000. It is with a great deal of satisfaction to the patrons of the theatre that Mr. Raifstanger remains in charge under the Interstate ownership.
As a boy, Mr. Raifstanger displayed a decided inclination toward the theatre business. Like most boys, he “put on a show” in his father’s barn but unlike the average youth he retained his interest in the presentations. The “2-pin admisshun” affairs marked the beginning of a career in this instance. At the age of 16, Mr. Raifstanger was working in a theatre in New Milford, Conn., for Root and Burbank, formerly of Pittsfield. Later he became an operator and finally he managed a theatre for his father. For a time before returning to Great Barrington, he was manager of a motion picture house in New Haven.
Since it was taken over by Interstate, the theatre has been improved somewhat although the house always offered the facilities of a city layout. A marquee adds greatly to the appearance.
Opening as it did on Sept. 26, 1905, with John H.C. Church now of the Monument mills as lessee and manager and Arthur R. Ryan as his assistant, the theatre has witnessed a great change in theatrical presentations. DeWolf Hopper and Marguerite Clark, both famous actors, featured on that opening night in the musical comedy “Happy Land.” Through the years, many of the better known actors and actresses graced the stage of the Mahaiwe in person.
In Mr. Raifstanger’s time he has witnessed feature actors come and go as well as the passing to the talkie productions. When he and his father first took over the theatre, periodical stage attractions were booked. These included many first class road companies that stopped in Great Barrington en route to Boston.