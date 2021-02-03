If all of this city’s skaters joined hands and skated together they would extend from Park Square to Dalton.
The line would be wavering and full of entanglements, for many of Pittsfield’s immense skating public were actively introduced to the sport within the past several years. A generous percentage could be expected to do a little fanny-dunking and to make a few “white elephants” (forward sprawls) en route.
Fortunately all Pittsfield’s ice enthusiasts never do want to skate at the same hours — fortunate for their shins, and luck for the ice.
Instead, local skaters apportion their “patronage” at the six free city-maintained rinks with almost mathematical skill. The Common, largest and most central of them all, draws an estimated 500 daily. Springside and Weller, next in size and popularity, have a 300 average; Deming, 250; Clapp, 150; and Crane, 75. But, of course, all do not participate daily.
Pittsfield, with an estimated 7000 aspiring Hans Brinkers, all ready, willing and able to skate, has one of the most ample rink systems in this section of New England and Eastern New York State. The system includes a half-dozen rinks covering eight acres of ice.
Today is something of an anniversary in the skating season — Pittsfield’s 42nd day of good ice. This record brings forth an expression of surprise even from such a veteran ice-maker as Superintendent of Parks Napoleon A. Langlois.
In charge of the city rinks since 1929, Superintendent Langlois has seen skating triple in the past decade, has seen the number of free skating places jump from one to six in a little more than a dozen years.
If skaters keep multiplying at the present rate and if support and interest continue, city rinks may soon have warming houses, attendants to watch the ice, and police surveillance to keep skating safe for small fry on double runners as well as for older folk who have hunted up for skates in attic corners and are trying out their skill again.
At least that is the picture painted by Superintendent Langlois, who quite often stays up all night that Pittsfielders may skate. He explains that ice must be made when the sun is down, when the crowds have gone home, and when the temperature is below 20 degrees.