"We should go to school six nights a week," exclaimed Michael Venia, lately of Torino, Italy, and now an employee of E.D. Jones & Co. here in Pittsfield.
This eager student is typical of the foreign-born pupils attending the Americanization or adult civic education classes at Pittsfield High School in preparation for becoming U.S. citizens.
At the present time 78 pupils, divided into primary and advanced groups, are working hard to learn to read, write and understand English and to grasp the basic principles of our government. The golden fleece of their quest is citizenship in our land of freedom and opportunity.
No dilettantes, most of these students from 11 different countries have daytime jobs and some have family obligations, in addition to their classroom studies.
"There's no discipline problem here," said Miss Mabel Keegan, supervisor of the adult civic education program since 1927. "They would just as soon go school every day if it would help get their citizenship faster. You know that a foreign-born person has to be in this country five years before he is eligible to become naturalized, except that the husband or wife of a person who is an American citizen must have only three years' residence."
A full time instructor in the Pittsfield public school system, teaching English and social studies at South Junior High, Miss Keegan devotes endless hours of time and energy to the Americanization program. Dr. Edward J. Russell, superintendent of schools, calls it a signal service to the community.
"I feel so refreshed when I come to night school," Miss Keegan said, "and these people are so eager to learn. Often I tell my day pupils how hard these people work."
Each prospective citizen must pass a written test given by the Immigration and Naturalization Service on reading and writing English and on our Constitution. If a satisfactory grade is achieved, the applicant must appear in Naturalization Court before a Superior Court judge and swear allegiance to the United States. A week ago yesterday, 24 new citizens were sworn in before Judge Edward J. Voke.
The classes that prepare the foreign-born for their new duties and privileges as U.S. citizens are taken very seriously. The manuals are followed closely and most of the students are speaking good conversational English at the end of the year.
Their perseverance is nothing short of phenomenal. A young intern at St. Luke's Hospital, Dr. Juan Aguilar of Medellin, Colombia, arrived here on the 25th of September. He spoke very little English. Through an arrangement with the hospital, he was allowed free time to attend night school across the street at the high school. In five months he has acquired an amazing vocabulary and understanding of the language. "I like it in Pittsfield very much," he volunteered. "I would like to live here!" After a year here, he will go to a Philadelphia hospital for his residency.