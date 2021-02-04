This day, a fierce blizzard raging, was pie for William F. McDonald of 150 North Street, sometimes referred to in the dispatches as “the village polar bear.” In fact, he was heavily clad compared with the way in which he used to go about.
“Billy” has nothing whatever against the clothing and shoe trades. His raiment — or lack of it — is a health measure. He is as hard as nails and expects to continue so for at least another half century — he is crowding the 50 mark now.
In 1906, 1907 and 1908, in Housatonic, “Billy” adopted a bathing suit as a daily garment. He was accustomed to hang it on his frame and not go near the water, though he answered several thousand times the startling new question:
“Going swimmin’?”
At that time he was employed at the Rising Paper mill. He used to have an old horse known as “Ribs.” He would drive him when he went riding at night. He would wear the bathing suit driving. It was a regulation suit — his arms and neck exposed. He wore trousers and low shoes — no hat.
You recall the “Legend of Sleepy Hollow,” how Ichabod Crane was chased by his Dutch rival in love, until, in terror, Ichabod fled the country. “Billy” was chased many a night and the weird sight of a man driving along behind an old nag in the moonlight enlisted the professional interest of numerous persons who thought the rider ought to be looked after for his own good. But “Billy” knew just what he was about, and in his quiet way, was having no end of fun.
In 1896, “Billy” had an attack of rheumatism. He was laid up all winter. In the spring he was given orders to wear red flannel underwear — all summer. He wore the underwear until July. In that month he went in swimming in Onota lake and swam across. He left the red flannels on the shore and from that date until the present time, he has not worn underwear of any kind, winter or summer. His usual equipment consists of a black summer suit, that is to say lightweight coat, trousers, shoes and stockings, with black string necktie and collar.
Before he was married, “Billy” used to sleep with his head on the window sill. He is strong for fresh air. In Housatonic he had a room with a northern exposure. Never were the windows closed during his tenancy. Often he had to shovel the snow out of the room in the morning before he could get out. Frequently the sleet would fall upon the bed and freeze there in a mass and he had to use an ice pick in cracking the surface before he could escape in the morning. Not infrequently it happened that snow fell to a depth of a foot and a half in the room. Peary may have had experiences during his Arctic explorations, but for variety he never had anything on “Billy.”