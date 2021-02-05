Dairy farmer Ronald L. Scace, 29, is considered by some of his fellow Pittsfield Grange members a good starter of projects but a slow finisher. However, he has begun his fourth one-year term as Grange master with both the beginning and the ending of a rather surprising project to his credit, the collection of what may amount to more than three tons of clothing and shoes for refugees in war-torn South Viet Nam.
The clothing drive, which really began moving two months ago, has made Pittsfield the temporary center of attention within the Massachusetts State Grange. It has also kept Scace on the go seven days a week, tagging bales and making telephone calls to everyone from fellow Grangers to Congressman Silvio O. Conte and Ambassador Henry Cabot Lodge.
In fact, it was a call to Conte one night during the Christmas holidays that Scace feels was the big factor in giving direction — finally — to what had become a somewhat frustrating undertaking. Everyone seemed to be collecting clothing. No one knew how to get it from the United States to Viet Nam. Conte earlier had told Scace there were no services available to ferry the clothing overseas.
“I kind of blew my stack at him,” recalls Scace with simple candor. “And now I shake all over sometimes when I think I was talking that way to a congressman.” Conte, who has had more acerbic stacks than Scace’s blown at him, took it in stride and did some further investigating.
The result is that now Scace has a choice of shipping the clothing to Viet Nam either through the Department of the Navy’s Operation Handclasp or through the Catholic Relief Services.
The whole thing started in May with a letter from Sgt. 1.C. Charles M. McNulty, former Pittsfield resident now serving in the Army in Viet Nam. McNulty’s father, Harry S. McNulty, read the letter aloud at a Grange meeting. The sergeant implored his parents to send clothing for poverty-stricken families in the Southeast Asian land.
“We were looing for a project,” said Scace, “and we took it on.” It began as a clothing drive within the Pittsfield Grange but soon spilled over to Granges throughout the Commonwealth. Last month, other organizations, such as churches and schools, began contributing as well.
Clothing by the truckload has been delivered in the past week and a half to Scace’s home at 1287 West St. from such points as Harvard, Fairhaven, Cape Cod, Leominster and Shelburne Falls as well as from homes and Grange halls in Berkshire County. Scace, his father, Raymond, and other Grangers have been baling the clothing at the former city infirmary, used as a temporary storeroom. The job will probably be finished next week.