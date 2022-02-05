As Hillcrest Hospital prepares to start Monday to move patients from the imposing old mansion it has occupied since 1949, into the new wing, that structure will embark on a third phase of its 62-year career. And spanning the traditions will be William Williams, a keen 82 years of age, who was estate superintendent when the mansion and grounds were the showplace home of the Salisburys of Chicago.
In 1908, Mr. and Mrs. Warren M. Salisbury bought the 160-acre tract on West Street known as Taconic Farm owned by varnish manufacturing tycoon Henry C. Valentine of New York. He had been renting it summers to Col. and Mrs. E. Parmalee Prentice who later established the even larger estate in Williamstown, Mt. Hope Farm. Mrs. Prentice was John D. Rockefeller's daughter.
Mr. Salisbury owned the Kimball Piano & Organ Co. of Chicago, his hometown. He demolished the Valentine lodge and in 1909 the new mansion was completed on the site, which he called Tor Court for good reason. The name is old English and means "overlooking a lake," which the Salisbury property did in a big way, including a half-mile of Onota Lake shoreline. When completed, the solid concrete building cost $800,000.
Mr. Williams didn't enter the picture until 1927, when he took over management of the property for the owner, Mrs. Salisbury, then a widow. He lived in the superintendent's cottage, and still does as an employee of the hospital. His job is taking care of the two boilers installed when the huge residence was converted into a hospital. One of the original boilers, now converted from coal to oil, is still in place as a standby unit. He recalls that years ago it took a railroad carload of coal to feed the furnaces through an average winter.
Tor Court was, in effect, a Chicago enclave among the Berkshire's wealthy set, most of whom came from Boston and New York. And the Salisbury guests came from the Windy City, usually no more than six at a time, since despite its size, Tor Court included only seven bedrooms and baths, albeit the sleeping rooms were 30 feet square. Williams recalls that guests stayed about two weeks at a time. Then there would be a week's break, and Mrs. Salisbury would alert the staff that new arrivals were coming.
This took place only in the summer, since the family never set foot on Tor Court any other season. However, the estate was maintained the year around, and Williams recalls that all winter he shipped products from the complete farm that occupied a portion of the property, to 1100 Lakeshore Drive, on Chicago's Gold Coast. By special delivery, he sent flowers from the huge greenhouses, and milk, eggs, butter and chickens.