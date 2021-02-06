ADAMS — Berkshire scenes have been recorded on wallpaper for the first time in a new design by Wilton E. Owen of Adams’ hand-made wallpaper firm, Alanson Products.
While many patterns have depicted the South and other parts of the United States, the new paper, called Berkshire Toile, is the first to be inspired by the beauty and tradition of this area.
Owen, a short, dark, energetic man who is widely known in New York City for his wallpaper and fabric designs, explained that he conceived the idea for Berkshire Toile soon after he moved to Adams. Having translated such varied sources as whisky advertisements and bandboxes into attractive motifs, he found his new surroundings “a refreshing stimulant to my imagination.”
Now that the paper has been produced, it will not only bring Berkshire scenes indoors in their own region, but will carry them to homes in all parts of the country. A composite to typical outdoor views, it features such local characteristics as a covered bridge, a Berkshire mountain, a Colonial church, a salt box house, and birch trees. Given perspective by curving paths and roads, the scenes are separated by delicate framework adapted from an old calendar.
Berkshire Toile, according to Owen, will not only solve the wallpaper problem of local householders, but will also serve as an appropriate background for any room furnished in Colonial, 18th or 19th century style. He added that the design is an example of the policy of his company, Wilton E. Owen Inc., which is a subsidiary of Alanson Products. “We want to create wallpapers in the American tradition that will have lasting appeal,” he said. “The rage for extreme, over-scaled patterns is merely a fad.”
Like all other Wilton E. Owen papers, Berkshire Toile is handprinted in the picturesque Old Stone Mill in Adams. It comes in deep red, turquoise and white on a gray background; three tones of gray, with red framework, on white; white, chartreuse, green, light coffee, and metallic gold on brown.