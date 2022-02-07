When the Bruhn house at 48 Appleton Avenue is torn down, as the city announced this week it plans to do, it will be the fourth demolition of old homes for the Pittsfield High School site.
Three old homesteads had to be razed before work was started on the building in 1929. The wrecking of one was preceded by years of agitation; this was the place known as the “Longfellow house.”
The Bruhn house has its own niche in local history, though there is no clear record as to when it was built. It was prominent first in 1871, when it was purchased by the late Dr. William Edward Vermilye, who came here from New York. As one old account puts it, Dr. Vermilye “greatly improved” it.
Dr. Vermilye served for a time as medical director at the House of Mercy. His house was considered one of the finest residences in the city.
In later years it became a boarding house, then finally apartments.
One dramatic moment in the house’s history came during the presidential campaign of 1932. On Nov. 5, in the library of the house, Miss Anna L. Dawes broadcast an appeal supporting President Herbert Hoover. Radio Station WGY of Schenectady carried the broadcast, the first time anyone had broadcast from a home in Pittsfield.
The late Miss Dawes was the daughter of Henry L. Dawes, who served 18 years in Congress as a representative and then as a senator. She had an apartment of several rooms in the Bruhn house and boarded there for a number of years.
In 1947, when the property was owned by Mrs. Julia Bruhn, an option was secured on it by Harold J. Bridgman, real-estate developer now in Georgia. Mr. Bridgman planned a big apartment building, but encountered zoning obstructions.
Donald B. Miller, publisher of The Eagle, acquired the place for about $37,000 and quickly sold it to the city for eventual addition to the school property. Since then, the city has been collecting nearly $5,000 a year in rentals for the house’s nine apartments.
Removed earlier from the site where the high school stands were the Dr. Brace W. Paddock and Theodore R. Plunkett houses on East Street, and the Norman C. Hull house on Appleton Avenue.
It was the Plunkett place which has been called the “Longfellow house.” It was there the poet wrote the poem, “The Old Clock on the Stairs,” which immortalized the house’s stairway. At the time, 1845, he was a guest of his wife’s parents, Mr. and Mrs. Nathan Appleton of Boston, who were renting the house for the summer.
Acquiring the original property for the high school cost the city about $200,000. The Bruhn addition brings the total to $237,000. Altogether the site is not quite eight acres.