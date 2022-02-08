"And the eyes of the blind shall be opened." The prophecy of the ancient psalms is more and more being fulfilled with the production of literature in embossed characters which may be read by the blind; if not with the eyes, through sensitive finger tips. And more than ever, books are being made to represent "gates to lands of pleasure."
Not only is pleasure in this way being brought persons who are denied the blessing of vision, but also to persons who are giving their time and labor to the worthy task of transcribing from regular print into the Braille, books and short stories and articles. Of this army of humane workers, there are five in Berkshire County who are learning to produce Braille written literature.
First to take up the work in Berkshire County was Mrs. James A. Hardman, wife of the editor of the North Adams Transcript. Mrs. Hardman wished to employ spare time to good advantage and hit upon the Braille work in which she has found much satisfaction. Miss Marion Woods, also of North Adams, has taken up the work.
In Adams, a youth in his middle teens, Engelbert Berger, is learning to turn out reading matter for the blind. Berger last year was a candidate from Adams to the national convention of the Junior Red Cross society at Washington, D.C. While there he became acquainted with Braille work and its importance in the life of visionless people. He immediately set about taking the Red Cross lessons.
The other two Braille student-workers are Miss Effie Gould and Miss Elsie Kneipfer, both of Adams.
It is hoped by the county Red Cross chapter than many more persons in Berkshire may take up this important humane service. The Lions' club of Pittsfield is considering cooperative work in this matter. The club has for its major project the promotion of welfare of the blind. Each year, national headquarters of the Lions makes possible the printing in Braille of one more book to add to the now fast growing collection for the blind maintained in the Congressional library. The volume last year was one of Kipling's.
The first Braille was written in France in 1829. Since then it has passed through many stages until it has become the universal type for the blind.