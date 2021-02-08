Scores of Pittsfield youngsters learn every year how to succeed in business not without really trying.
They learn how to sell stock, set up a production line, sell the product, pay taxes, everything but wear a gray flannel suit. This is done through the Junior Achievement program, which holds forth every Monday and Tuesday night in the Goodrich Block at 101 West St.
Some four “companies” are going full blast this year. This week they had open house, for parents and friends, and showed what they’ve accomplished.
One group, for example, produces a package of tags that can be put on various pipes and switches around the house. They call it “Tag-A-Switch,” and the company’s doing quite nicely. This particular group is sponsored by Berkshire Life men, Kenneth N. Welch, Richard E. Hall and Cyrus A. Henry. As with all Junior Achievement companies, the group starts in the fall and disbands in April.
The advisers, with the youngsters, 16 in this particular group, figured out a product to merchandise. The president is Milton B. Kie, a Pittsfield High School senior, son of Mrs. Dorothea Kie of 62 South Church St. The age limit is normally 15 to 18, but some younger people are members. The group is co-ed.
The group seems to have hit upon a long-felt need in their choice of a product. They had been under way for some time when one of their group noticed an item in Better Homes & Gardens asking why doesn’t someone market tags for switches. They wrote the magazine with the news that someone is, and received compliments from the editors.
This particular Junior Achievers’ group produces its tags every Monday night, using the assembly line method. They go out and sell the product, and they also sell shares of stock to buy the materials.
“Stockholders are easy to get,” Mr. Henry says. Shares are 50 cents each, with a maximum of five shares to each person. The maximum dividend paid is 10 percent.
“The main purpose,” Mr. Henry says, “is to teach boys and girls the problems of business. Everything is in miniature — record books, accounts, payroll.”
Director of the Pittsfield unit of Junior Achievers since its founding in 1955 is Ralph Levine, a packaging designer at GE. Each year two to four companies have been formed. This year there are four. In addition to Tag-A-Switch, there are Hang-It-All, a combination clothes hanger and brush, sponsored by GE distribution transformer; Snow Getter-Outers, metal treads to aid cars stuck in the snow, sponsored by Berkshire Gas Co.; and Book Boy, a combination book and recipe holder, sponsored by GE’s Elfun Club.