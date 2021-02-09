At 4 in the afternoon just 65 years ago today, Berkshire proved that Oliver Wendell Holmes was not always right.
The famous Mr. Holmes had been heard to remark that the millennium and the completion of the Hoosac Tunnel probably would occur simultaneously.
On Feb. 9, 1875, however, the millennium was as far off as it seems to be Feb. 9, 1940, but a bunting-covered steam engine, trailing smoke, cinders, and cars full of guests chugged through the heart of Hoosac Mountain to mark the completion of the Hoosac Tunnel, Mr. Holmes to the contrary.
It had taken 24 years, cost 195 lives and 15 millions of dollars, but Berkshire thought then, and still thinks, it was worth it. It was the first prominent tunnel in America and its 4.73 miles made it second in the world only to the Mont Cenis tunnel in the Alps, which, almost twice as long, was opened four years before.
During the two dozen years of its construction, there were times when it looked as if the tunnel would remain a dream. The opposition remained active and articulate through most of its 24 years, with one of the loudest cries rising from Pittsfield, which saw in the tunnel’s eventual completion a dark threat to the Shire City’s municipal supremacy in the county. The frequent fatalities, the snail’s pace at which the early hand drills and ineffective black powder cut away the mountain; the seemingly bottomless pit into which investors put their money; the intermittent failures of newly invented equipment; all these added to the dark cloud of discouragement which hung over the project through more than half the years required for its completion.
But since so many new methods were tried in the attempt to speed up the project, it was inevitable that something should finally work. Thus it was that the Hoosac Tunnel is further memorable for the original use of compressed air drills and nitroglycerin.
During the years of construction, the town of Florida, on the west side of the mountain, was booming. But when the trains started going through, North Adams became the major terminus and Florida once again reverted to its rural existence.