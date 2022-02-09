BOSTON — A Monterey folk singer sang the "Ballad of Route 23" to an astonished but appreciative Committee on Transportation yesterday.
Karl Finger, 32, an opponent of the proposed bypass of the Monterey road, sang of the two-lane country road "from nowhere to nowhere" in the same city where the Kingston Trio made the MTA (Metropolitan Transportation Authority) famous.
The five-stanza song, written on the bus between Monterey and Boston, eulogizes "old Route 23" and tells how the residents are "up in arms" over the plan to build a bypass that will have to cut through state forest property.
The session before the Transportation Committee yesterday was to hear testimony for and against House Bill 3461, which would transfer 7 1/2 acres of land in Swann State Forest from the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) to the Department of Public Works (DPW) for the new road.
Finger, an Upstate New York native and professional singer and song-writer, was riding on the bus hired by the Save Scenic Monterey Committee to take opponents of the new road to the Boston hearing when the muse struck.
"I got the idea when we stopped at the Howard Johnson's near the cutoff to Hartford. I was so sure I could have something written by the time we reached Boston that I called ahead to my brother in Cambridge and told him to get a guitar," said Finger, who lives on Hupi Road in Monterey.
Finger, who also writes children's songs, said he had written "issue songs" before, but was rarely pleased with the results.
Sitting through the testimony in favor of the bypass, Finger said he became "uncomfortable" and felt his ditty wouldn't fit the atmosphere. Then, he said, Mrs. Catherine Mielke of the Save Scenic Monterey group spoke, and "she loosened things up."
Rep. Mimie P. Pitaro of East Boston, a Roman Catholic priest, said "Sometimes good things come out of songs." Other committee members seemed of the same opinion, and a vote on whether to hear Finger sing was taken among the members. Five of the seven members present voted aye.
Finger, who had pasted the lyrics to his guitar, then began, to the tune of "Pastures of Plenty."
The first stanza:
In the beautiful Berkshires, up New England way
Lies a cozy small town, it's called Monterey.
Its people are hardworking, friendly and free
But they're now up in arms over Route 23.