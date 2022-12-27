Eagle Archives, Dec. 27, 1967: Filippo's fabulous appetite

Filippo di Nervi, whose “beat” was West Street 40 years ago when coffee and doughnuts could be had for a dime, would never make it in Pittsfield or any place in the U.S.A. today.
Filippo would never make it for the simple reason that he was another Gargantua. Like Rabelais’ Gargantua, Filippo was big and had a tremendous capacity for food and drink, but, unlike the French author’s fictional character, Filippo was a real living person. His appetite was so enormous that the poor laborer spent all of his money for meals, leaving him without funds for a room, and he was forced to sleep in cellars and barns belonging to his friends.
In the 1920s, I had heard tales about this man who could eat like a horse. People said Filippo could eat a dozen dinners and drink an equal number of cups of coffee. One fellow countryman of Filippo described him to me as “tall and husky with big baffi (big mustaches) and handsome.”
I was disinclined to believe the stories of Filippo’s prodigious appetite, but the late John Sutty who operated a fruit and candy store on West Street assured me that the stories were true. Many times Filippo supplemented his meals with free fruit, thanks to Mr. Sutty, who befriended the trencherman in other ways.
I had asked a counterman in the original Berkshire Restaurant to alert me if and when the fabulous gourmand dropped in for a meal. At last the day came. The counterman hurried up one side of the horseshoe counter pointing to the other side.
Fitting the description given me, I recognized him immediately. He indeed was tall, husky and handsome. The baffi were impressive, World-War-I, Kaiser-like. Despite his almost tatterdemalion garb, he looked distinguished, even aristocratic. I ambled over and sat a few stools away from him, the better to observe his eating habits.
“What’ll you have, Filippo?” the counterman asked.
Filippo raised five fingers, ordering “beef-ah stew.”
Promptly the counterman placed five orders of bread and butter and a large spoon in front of the eternally hungry eater, and the latter buttered his bread while waiting for his stews. When the five bowls of stew were delivered, the man went to work.
Never have I seen a human being eat with such gusto. Rapidly he folded each slice of bread in half, dipped it into the hot stew and then stuck it in his mouth, followed almost immediately by heaving spoonsful of liquid, meat and vegetables. Fascinated, I could hardly believe my eyes. In record time, he emptied the dishes of bread and bowls of stew down his energetic maw, neatly wiped his lips, mustaches and chin and then raised five fingers to the counterman, who winked at the nearby newsboy (me).
Filippo spoke. His word was indistinct. I couldn’t hear it, but the counterman understood: “Coffee.”
Five cups of coffee were lined up in front of Pittsfield’s eating champ.