Eagle Archives, May 11, 1970: Million-plus containers picked up in bank's drive

Berkshire County must at this moment be the cleanest county in the nation, according to Selwyn I. Atherton, senior vice president of the First Agricultural National Bank.
Atherton made his comment this morning after tabulating the cost of a week-long, county-wide campaign to collect old bottles and cans. It cost the bank $11,800.43. This represents more than a million containers collected in three depots around the county during the past week. The bank paid a penny apiece for each bottle and can turned in.
Atherton said the Pittsfield depot, which was located on the Dunham Street mall, ended up with 615,602 bottles and cans. North Adams was second with 407,335 and Great Barrington collected a total of 157,106. More than a half-million were turned in Saturday, the concluding day.
The Petricca Construction Co. truck had to make eight trips between the mall and the city's landfill area on Saturday.
Bank President Gardner L. Brown, overwhelmed by the success of the drive, said he was impressed by the response of the young people.
"We had hoped the project could make an important contribution to young peoples' campaigns for a cleaner environment. Judging by the results and the comments from the youngsters, we must assume it did have some benefit to the community," Brown said. "We hope that our campaign can serve as a catalyst to continue efforts to protect the special beauty of the Berkshires."
Atherton said the bank has received inquiries from other institutions in all sections of the country asking about the mechanics of the project and the success.
The drive actually was more successful than the bank had anticipated. Brown and a host of junior and senior officers were pressed into service throughout the week to help load the collection on to trucks to keep the mall tidy and the traffic moving.