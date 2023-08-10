Eagle Archives, Aug. 10, 1955: Granny Gatewood hopes to be first woman to walk 2,050 mile long Appalachian Trail

There's a long trail a-winding behind Mrs. Emma Gatewood of Gallipolis, Ohio. A 67-year-old great-grandmother, she began hiking the 2,050 mile long Appalachian Trail on May 3 at the trail's source on Mt. Oglethorpe, Ga.
With the best part of her trip behind her, she slept on Mt. Everett Saturday night and on Sunday spent the night at the home of Mrs. F. W. Hutchinson on top of Washington Mountain. When she arrives at Mt. Katahdin, Maine, she will be the first woman ever to have hiked over the whole Appalachian Trail.
Mrs. Gatewood began reading about the trail in a National Geographic magazine in 1949 when she was living in Ohio with one of her 11 children. She was helping to care for some of her 23 grandchildren at the time. Mrs. Gatewood didn't feel she could start the journey then, but she wanted to be the first woman to climb the Appalachian Trail, "so I kept real still about it," she said. "I didn't want to play second fiddle to anybody."
This spring, six years later, she flew from California to Atlanta, Ga., and from there took a bus to Jasper, Ga., the nearest point to Mt. Oglethorpe. She took a cab from Jasper to the mountain where she began her arduous journey on the third of May.
Averaging 17 miles a day, rain or shine, she carries only a 25-pound sack containing a blanket, two jackets, food supplies including cheese, raisins, bouillon cubes and crackers, a flashlight, a raincoat, and a small amount of cash.
Standing about five feet, three inches, she presents a rugged figure in blue jeans and plaid cotton shirt with a walking stick in her hand and her sack slung over her shoulder. Her gray hair is drawn into a knot at the back of her head and her eyes shine behind rimless spectacles.
She has gone through four pairs of shoes thus far — the latest being a high cut pair of sneakers.
In hot weather, "I wear shorts and take my blouse off." Often sleeping alone in the mountains with no weapons, she is guided only by a trail map which she keeps in a waterproof case.
Mrs. Gatewood recalled that in the Great Smoky Mountains of North Carolina, one of the most primitive sections of the country, a rattlesnake struck her slacks, just barely missing her leg. She has seen two rattlers, three copperheads and many animals along her path from Georgia to Massachusetts.
Mrs. Gatewood set off again yesterday morning at 6 from the summit of Washington Mountain, only 400 miles from her destination — the end of the Appalachian Trail.