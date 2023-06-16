Eagle Archives, June 16, 1952: Patriot Adams returns to the Berkshires to review U.S. flag history for the DAR

LENOX — American patriots observed Flag Day throughout the land Saturday but here in Lenox a group of more than 100 Daughters of the American Revolution officials heard some first-hand advice on what the flag means and how it should be treated.
Gridley Adams, a jovial 85-year-old retired businessman who during the last 30 years has made a study of the American flag his hobby, talked seriously about what the national emblem means and interjected a few humorous remarks about his experiences, particularly here in the Berkshires.
Mr. Adams, who lived in Pittsfield from 1880 to 1890 and was an office boy at the Berkshire Life Insurance Company, told the group that most Americans were unfamiliar with what the flag really means and how it should be observed. Speaking at a luncheon at Eastover, Mr. Adams, a slight, smiling man, recalled that he was personally responsible for changing the wording of the pledge of allegiance and introducing a new civilian salute.
He cited the national DAR organization for its patriotic work and said it was one of the few groups determined to find out what the flag stands for. At the same time he rapped other organizations for failing to uphold national patriotic traditions.
A spry little man with a keen sense of humor, Mr. Adams quoted the poets fluently throughout his talk, using the verse to stress his points. Founder and director-general of the United States Flag Foundation, Mr. Adams offered a few unusual flag facts. Some were that the Stars and Stripes can be flown 24 hours a day, that the proper civilian salute is over the heart, not to the forehead, and that the flag is always flown to the right of a line, except when part of an armed color guard.
“I’ve been studying the meaning, history and use of the flag for 30 years,” Mr. Adams commented, “and although I left Pittsfield 62 years ago, you asked me to come back and tell you what I’ve learned.”
The women, including several top state DAR representatives, at the meeting listened to Mr. Adams’ every word. Not only did he discuss in detail the traditions of the nation’s flag, but he also reminisced of his life in Pittsfield. He told how the city had changed since he was a resident on the corner of South and West Housatonic Streets and yet the beauty of the Berkshires still remains.
Asked by a member of the assembly how he became interested in flag history, Mr. Adams answered that it has become “a part of my head and spine because my father and great-great-grandfather were patriots.”