Eagle Archives, Dec. 19, 1952: Flying Berkshire snow to Puerto Rico will be worth effort, officials say

Sending snow to Puerto Rico is a far different proposition than carrying coal to Newcastle.
Probably the first snow ever seen in the tropical isle was the two tons flown there last March by Eastern Air Lines. Thousands of persons lined the “parade” route as the snow was trucked to a ball park jammed with 30,000 laughing, excited Puerto Ricans whose only contact with the “white stuff” had been through reading and movie-going.
After the mayor of San Juan, a buxom blonde named Felisa Rincon de Gautier, threw the first snowball, pandemonium reigned as the delighted mob rubbed the snow into each others faces and scattered the last white flakes into the air.
Plans are being made by the airline to send snow from Bousquet’s ski area to Puerto Rico to cap the Three Kings Day celebration Jan. 6.
“Once you’ve seen thousands of Puerto Ricans jamming the streets just to see the snow go by, you don’t take any chances on ending up with ice or water,” said W.T. Wooten, public relations manager of Eastern Air Lines, who was in town yesterday making preparations.
He explained that it took three months of experimentation before they could ship the snow last year after Captain Eddie Rickenbacker, president and general manager of the line, had given them the go-ahead.
Finally, canvas bags lined with fibre glass were chosen. Two of the eight-foot long bags were filled at the Belknap Ski Area near Laconia, N.H., trucked to the air field and placed in a cargo carrier which was attached to the bottom of an air liner.
The joy of the San Juanians proved the success of the experiment.
This year’s schedule calls for loading the two bags, previously cooled to 10 degrees below zero at the Berkshire Frozen Food Company, Sunday afternoon, Jan. 4. Clarence J. Bousquet and James H. Lucas, executive secretary of the Chamber of Commerce, are in charge of “providing the snow.”
The bags will be trucked to Idlewild (N.Y.) Airport that evening and put on a Monday flight to San Juan in time for the Tuesday celebration — the island’s real Christmas holiday.
“We’ve got it worked down to the last detail,” Mr. Wooten said.
Skiers can tell him that the last detail can be mighty bothersome.