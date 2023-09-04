Eagle Archives, Sept. 4, 1976: New member for the Century Club

LENOX — It is hard to believe that a dapper, alert man who shakes hands firmly and can often be seen taking a stroll around the block is approaching his centennial year.
But Irvin C. Plass, a former Pittsfielder who has lived at the Village Inn here for about 2½ years, will turn 100 years old tomorrow. The occasion will be marked with a family party representing four generations today at the inn.
On Sunday, Plass will be presented a scroll officially designating him as the second member of the Lenox Council on Aging's Century Club. On Sept. 19, he will be given a seat of honor in the town's bicentennial parade.
Born less than a year before Civil War hero Ulysses S. Grant's second term as President was over, Plass said he never was admitted to a hospital until he was 90.
Except for a hearing aid in one ear and cataracts in the eyes, he enjoys perfect health.
"Two or three years ago, my doctor said you're good for another 20 years or so," Plass said, chuckling. "I guess I'm some sort of a freak."
He has not yet come up with a good answer when people ask him what is his secret. "The simple life, I guess," the absence of worry, alcohol and cigarettes he replies.
He began skipping lunch when he found that he had gained a few extra pounds.
"You'd figure he was about 70 if you met him," Richard Judd, proprietor of the Village Inn, marvels. "He's a real prince of a guy."
Plass' memory for detail on such facts as the price of bread and coal in both the 19th and 20th centuries is remarkable, but he admits to being somewhat hazy on dates and names.
Born in Claverack, N.Y., on Sept. 5, 1876, Plass moved to Pittsfield 26 years later from Hudson, N.Y., where he had worked on the Hudson-Albany electric rail line. He was employed for many years as a motorman with the now-defunct Berkshire Street Railway and operated the railway's first trolley car in Lenox. The short route had only one stop in Lenox, at the corner of Housatonic and Church streets by what are now the Lenox Apartments.
Plass can remember greeting members of the Lenox aristocracy at that time, including Edith Wharton, the novelist, and Andrew Carnegie, the industrialist and humanitarian, who for some years owned the Shadowbrook estate.
Berkshire County was much more of a pastoral area then, and Dalton Avenue was all meadow, he recalls. On one of the runs to Cheshire, the trolley's headlights were not working, and the vehicle hit and injured a cow.
"It wasn't my fault," he hastened to add. "The lights weren't working, and the cow got out of the pasture somehow."