Eagle Archives, Dec. 13, 1952: Four theatres are opened up as 4,000 kids jam IUE party

The annual IUE-CIO children’s Christmas party, originally planned by the union at two Pittsfield theatres this morning, drew a crowd of more than 4,000 eager youngsters who were finally packed into four local movie houses.
At mid-morning today, union volunteer workers were scouting around town to get 2,000 additional toys and more candy for Santa to pass out to the children after the movies.
Ralph J. Froio, chairman of the GE union’s party, announced earlier this week that because of an anticipated heavy attendance, the Capitol Theatre had been hired in addition to the Union Square. He also said the party would be open to all children, not just those of union members.
Shortly after the doors of the two theatres opened at 9:30 this morning, both were packed to capacity. To take care of the overflow, arrangements were hurriedly made to open the State Theatre for the union party.
That still left a crowd of 500 or more children clamoring for access to the IUE Santa. IUE committee member Donald Taunt was finally successful in getting the Palace Theatre opened about 11 this morning to take care of the growing crowd still left.