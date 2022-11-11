Eagle Archives, Nov. 11, 1959: Frank Kruszyna, former Adams selectman, does his bit for the federal farm census

If you live in a rural, or vaguely rural area, and a man comes to the door and starts asking questions, don't set the dog on him — he's only doing his duty.
The federal government is taking an agricultural census. Some 16 persons are working in this census unit, which includes Hampshire County and most of Berkshire County. The census has been under way a couple of weeks and will probably take another two or three to complete. It is the first agricultural census since 1954.
The man covering the Lanesboro, New Ashford, Hancock, Williamstown area is Frank Kruszyna, and he dropped in at The Eagle the other day with the idea of getting across a little publicity that might make it easier for himself and his co-workers. If people know about the census, he figures, it won't take so long to fill them in and get started on serious census-taking.
Mr. Kruszyna is a retired coal and grain dealer from Adams, and a former selectman there. He got into the census-taking business when he heard over the radio the government was looking for some people to take the census.
He applied, took a test, and was accepted. His crew leader is Valmore P. Vadnais of Williamstown, and his co-workers in this area are August H. Kiligas of Pittsfield, John J. Swistak of Adams, Mrs. Arthur E. Wilk of North Adams, and Mrs. Eleanor Williams of Cummington.
Most people are cooperative and friendly, once they get the idea, Mr. Kruszyna says.
His most charming experience was a tea-and-crumpets session with an English couple. They come from the land of many surveys and are used to this sort of thing.
"And I ran into a whale of a Halloween party one night," he says. The host was most cooperative, retiring from the revels for half an hour to fill out Mr. Kruszyna's form.
He got some extra dividends on trick-or-treat nights. They gave him a popcorn ball at one place.
His most fascinating assignment was a nudist colony. Unfortunately the place was deserted of people as well as clothes.