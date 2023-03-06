Eagle Archives, March 6, 1957: Fred Sauer, dean of county barbers, 89 today

HOUSATONIC — The dean of Berkshire County barbers is celebrating his 89th birthday today, and he’s still cutting hair, as he has for the past 69 years.
Fred Sauer has outworked and outlived many of the barbers he trained and sent to towns throughout the county. One of his pupils, Bill King, competes for the tonsorial trade in this village.
The earliest competition Fred ever had in the barbering business was from his brother, and that was short-lived. Fred relates that his brother used to cut their father’s hair “until I tried it and did a better job,” he said. He added that “before long people began to come to the house for haircuts” and his barbering career began.
Fred began to cut hair professionally in 1888 after the local barber heard about his ability and hired him. Fred recalled that “there were no fancy barber schools in those days.” His apprenticeship was supposed to begin with the job of lathering customers for shaves and applying hot towels and bay rum. Impatient to advance himself, Fred cut hair for five patrons the first day on the job. Fortunately his boss liked his work and his career was successfully launched.
The well-worn floor around his barber chair is mute testimony to the number of miles Fred has covered while cutting hair, and establishes his authority on the history of barbering. Reminiscing on the old days, he pointed out several differences between a work day in the early part of the century and that of barbers today.
The average Saturday started at 7 a.m. and before all the 10-cent shaves were finished, it was often 1 a.m. Sunday, he said. The weekend wasn’t over then, he added, because he had to be lathering again at 7 Sunday morning and usually was not through until 10 in the evening. The reason for the weekend volume, Fred noted, was that workmen only shaved once a week, and this seemed to be the best time.
Commenting on the contemporary barber scene, Fred emphasized that people are in too much of a hurry when having their hair cut. He noted that today barbers give three to four haircuts in an hour.
“If you did that in the old days, you wouldn’t have had any trade,” he said. Nostalgically he remarked that “in the old days, people appreciated you more if you took your time.”