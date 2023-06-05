Eagle Archives, June 5, 1953: Fred Yon keeps on driving after 50 years with BSRC

Just 50 years ago tomorrow, Fred N. Yon started to work for what is now the Berkshire Street Railway Company.
When Fred started on June 6, 1903, it was the Pittsfield Street Railway. His first assignment was as motorman and conductor on the trolley run through the Cheshire-Dalton-Hinsdale area.
Now 72 years old, Mr. Yon has no intentions of retiring.
“I’m going to stay on a while,” said Fred. “You know you feel better when you work.”
Thomas E. MacDonald, vice-president and general manager of the company, is the only one of the firm’s 120 employees who can better Mr. Yon’s service record. Mr. MacDonald has been with the company 51 years.
“I hope Fred doesn’t intend to retire,” said Mr. MacDonald. “They don’t make them any better than him.”
Fred has made many friends of passengers in his years as a trolley-man and bus driver. He says he has enjoyed them all, but it is evident that he gets the most enjoyment out of the children. And they reciprocate.
A good illustration of that happened just a week ago today. It was Fred’s day off.
A mother who had been bringing her five-year-old daughter to the bus stop each morning to see her off to kindergarten couldn’t get the youngster to go on the bus because Fred wasn’t there.
Fred had made it a habit of keeping a watchful eye on the girl as she got on the bus and helping her off and seeing her safely on her way to school.
In spite of the mother’s protestations, the youngster firmly adopted a policy of “no Fred, no school.”
Fred also recalls with pleasure that when he was laid up in the hospital for six weeks last fall, he received close to 100 cards from his passengers on the Park Square to Plastics Avenue run.
Since the company went over completely to buses in 1932, Mr. Yon has been on that run over East Street most of the time. He started there in 1932, changed to another in 1942 and came back in 1946.
The company started giving out safe driving pins to its drivers 13 years ago. Fred has gone that entire time without an accident.
He makes 18 round trips a day, driving 97 miles daily. That figures out to more than 23,000 miles a year, and more than 300,000 miles without an accident in the past 13 years.
When you consider that a lot of that driving has been through the various traffic systems that have been experimented with around Park Square, it makes the record even more outstanding.