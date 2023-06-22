Eagle Archives, June 22, 1939: 'Frog-Hop,' new game, has premiere on The Common and proves popular

"Frog-Hop," a new game, had its world premiere on The Common yesterday afternoon. Designed by a WPA recreational instructor as something new for the kiddies, the game seems to be going over "first rate," judging from the enthusiasm shown by the youngsters as they hop from one circle to the other on one foot.
The game consists of eight circles, each approximately one and one-half feet in diameter and at least two feet apart. The object is to start at "home plate" and hop from circle to circle on one foot and if accomplished without the hands touching the ground, the player scores 25 points. Next, the participant holds the other foot in his hands and makes the rounds. Act three in the game is the one-foot hop with both hands behind the neck and the other course is alternating hops with both feet. A perfect score is 100, the successful manipulation of each circle counting 3½ points.
Raymond Librizzi, an instructor at The Common playground, devised the game, taking the idea from the college football practice where coaches have their backfield men jump from one tire to the other to acquire a spring in their running and an aptness for dodging would-be tacklers. Frog-hop is akin to the famous hop-scotch only there is nothing to pick up in the new game and more strength and skill is required. It is no game for children under 8 years of age unless the circles are moved closer together.
Probably frog-hop is destined to the usual natural death of new games but as far as Joseph F. Kelly, supervisor of the WPA recreational project, is concerned, his department is all for it. The only expense entailed, is marking off eight circles, and no protest is expected from economy-minded municipal folks.