Eagle Archives, July 20, 1965: Report on a veterinarian at 13

Folks who drop in at the Aquarium Pet Center, 97 New West St., frequently find Allen Skowron in charge. This is more unusual than it may sound. Allen is only 13 years old, and spends mornings as volunteer helper at the center. He walks the animals for exercise, plays with them to build up their spirits and, when Managers Alan and Steven Shapiro are out, he tends store.
If anyone has reservations about Allen's ability, they soon vanish. The morning we stopped by, Allen was sitting at the manager's desk talking with an even younger boy — his cousin, Andy Rodriques. On our appearance, Allen rose smartly and came forward to wait on us.
His manner is grave, he knows the stock hands down, and what's more, the animals know him, too. In fact, the owners admit the little creatures are better acquainted with Allen than they are with the partners themselves. We asked Allen if he someday planned to operate a shop of his own, and he said no. "I'm going to be a veterinarian."
His favorite animals at the pet center, which stands ready to deliver on order any creature up to an elephant or a camel, are a pair of honey bears. These little animals were occupying a cage on a shoulder-high shelf, busy poking tiny paws and muzzles through the wires, and nibbling at objects pressed between the bars, such as Andy's finger and the eraser on our pencil.
"They like fruit," Allen said matter-of-factly. "Bananas, grapes, apples."
He was expecting an interesting shipment at any minute — an ocelot. "It's like a cat," he explained, "and it can be ferocious. But ocelots can be trained like a house cat, and they also make good watch dogs." He added sagely, "it takes time and patience."
His cousin, Andy, it turned out, wasn't a regular assistant for Allen. "He's going to help handle the shipment when it comes in. I've got a cold and the animals will catch it if I get too near them," Allen explained.
At home, he has two dogs and a cat. "They get along all right together," he answered our question. "They've been trained that way."
As may be gathered, Allen reads a lot about animals, has corresponded with the Audubon Society regarding books and pamphlets and is a member of the Berkshire Museum Nature Club. Also, he raises hamsters at home for the pet center, where he first became acquainted last August when it opened and he went in to buy white mice.
He has loved animals all his life, and by the time he was 9 he had made up his mind to be a veterinary doctor.
Just before we left, a station wagon with New York plates pulled up. It was the awaited shipment from Manhattan. The driver brought in two or three cartons containing tropical fish, but the ocelot wasn't aboard. Philosophically, Allen observed, "It'll probably come next week," and moved toward the fish, which don't catch human colds.